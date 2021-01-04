VNT Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214,780.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.89 million and $214,780.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.