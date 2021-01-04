Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €152.42 ($179.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.