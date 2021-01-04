Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €181.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €181.00 ($212.94) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

ETR VOW3 opened at €152.42 ($179.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.39. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

