Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 188.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a SEK 194 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

