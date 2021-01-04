VouchForMe Market Capitalization Hits $72,237.03 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market cap of $72,237.03 and $100.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

