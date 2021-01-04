vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Up 7.5%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. 773,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,143,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

