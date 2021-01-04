W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0038

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a market cap of $66,325.52 and approximately $6,560.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

