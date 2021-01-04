Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.60 ($127.76).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €116.75 ($137.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €118.40 ($139.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

