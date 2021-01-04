Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $170.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.87. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

