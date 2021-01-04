Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $170.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.
WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.87. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.