Wanchain Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017585 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00247454 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

