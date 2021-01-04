Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.29 million and $3.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00249164 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

