Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) a €116.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) received a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

ETR HBH opened at €78.70 ($92.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

