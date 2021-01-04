Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

