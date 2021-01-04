Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lifted to Hold at Vertical Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.86. 538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Watsco by 34.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

