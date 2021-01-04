Waves Enterprise Market Cap Hits $8.96 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $323,604.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.