Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Down 2.9%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

