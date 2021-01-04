Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

WBS opened at $42.15 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6,322.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

