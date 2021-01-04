Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.
WBS opened at $42.15 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6,322.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
