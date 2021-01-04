Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPC (RES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RPC (NYSE: RES):

12/30/2020 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2020 – RPC had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $3.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2020 – RPC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $3.00.

12/15/2020 – RPC had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $2.20 to $3.00.

12/1/2020 – RPC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

RES traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 84,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,936. The stock has a market cap of $731.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Get RPC Inc alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.