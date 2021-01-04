Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (SZU)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR: SZU) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.67 ($13.73). 201,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33. Südzucker AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZUF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZUF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.