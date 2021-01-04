Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Welbilt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Welbilt by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.