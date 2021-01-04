Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 44,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 96.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

