WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 49,605 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and tellurium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.