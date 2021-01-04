Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.