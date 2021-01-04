Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.96. 3,396,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,937,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPRT. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $680.45 million, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

