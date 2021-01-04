WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) (LON:WHI) Trading Up 2.3%

WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) (LON:WHI)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.40 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58). Approximately 509,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,094% from the average daily volume of 42,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.35.

About WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) (LON:WHI)

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

