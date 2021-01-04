Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.26. Approximately 5,056,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,605,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

