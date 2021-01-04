William Blair Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:DASH traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.21. 29,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

