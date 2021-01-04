Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.29

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 366716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

