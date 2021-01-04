Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.63

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 7486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.