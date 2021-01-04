Wing Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $3.44 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $12.74 or 0.00039846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,332,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,254 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

