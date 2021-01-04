Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 8.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.42. 17,075,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,435,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 237.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

