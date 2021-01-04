Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 8.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.42. 17,075,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,435,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
Several research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.
In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 237.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
