Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

NYSE WK opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

