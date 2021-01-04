World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Increased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.07% of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 223,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.