Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.73

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWLNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

