Wownero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Wownero has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 80.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

