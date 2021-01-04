Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $477,411.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

