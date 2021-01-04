Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $75.93 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $75.93 million and $100,010.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $38.40 or 0.00123123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,977,586 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

