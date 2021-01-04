Wrapped NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

