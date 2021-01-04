X-CASH Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $104,234.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,556,193,740 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

