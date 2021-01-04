Xaya Trading Up 3.6% This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.91 million and $6,089.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,314,717 coins and its circulating supply is 45,172,590 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

