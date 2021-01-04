Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

