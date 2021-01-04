Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 2,018,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,859,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

XERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $260.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

