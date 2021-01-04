XIO Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. XIO has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $277,103.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1,003.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000128 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,225,477 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.