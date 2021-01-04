XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $657,003.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, XMax has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $657,003.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CryptoBridge, Hotbit and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Graviex, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, HADAX, Hotbit, ABCC, FCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

