Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

