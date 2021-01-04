Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

