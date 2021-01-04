YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.06

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 4241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $899.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.