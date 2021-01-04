YEE (YEE) 1-Day Volume Tops $101,953.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinTiger, ABCC and DEx.top. During the last week, YEE has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $101,953.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin, DEx.top and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

