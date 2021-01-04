Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.79. 3,219,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,293,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. BidaskClub cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

