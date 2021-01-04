YENTEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $224.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 75% lower against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $15,268.70 and $224.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.68 or 0.03226804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00478961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.01274302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00430950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00186969 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

